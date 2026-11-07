Ganga Bridge in Prayagraj to get advanced ‘Health Monitoring System’

Following similar projects in West Bengal and Bihar, the six-lane Ganga bridge under construction in Prayagraj will be equipped with a state-of-the-art Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS), enabling engineers to detect structural faults and technical issues within minutes and take prompt corrective action.

The ₹1,948-crore project, which began in February 2021, stretches nearly 10 km from Malak Harhar to the Stanley Road intersection. It includes a one-kilometre bridge section and a 6.8-km elevated stretch supported by 69 pillars.

The monitoring system, installed by the executing agency Singla Company, will continuously track the condition of all bridge pillars and other critical components. Special sensors and monitoring devices will help identify any damage to pillars, stress in cables, or other technical abnormalities at an early stage.

A dedicated control room is being constructed at the toll plaza near Dudhadhari Ashram in Phaphamau to oversee the system. Any structural defect or malfunction detected by the sensors will automatically trigger an alert, allowing officials to respond quickly and prevent potential safety risks.

According to Sunil Singla, managing director of Singla Company, similar monitoring systems have already been implemented on bridges constructed by the firm in other states. Drawing on that experience, the technology is being installed on every pillar of the Prayagraj bridge. The system is expected to enhance long-term safety, facilitate preventive maintenance and improve the overall durability of the bridge.

The six-lane bridge is expected to be fully opened to traffic by December 25. Before that, authorities are planning to operationalise one carriageway between November 25 and November 30.