Ganga, Yamuna flowing close to danger mark in Prayagraj; admn on alert

With water level of the Ganga and Yamuna nearing 82 metres mark against the danger mark of 84.73 metres, the flood water has started to enter low lying localities since Tuesday evening. Water enters low lying areas. (HT Photo)

According to reports, water had started entering some parts of Chhota Baghada, Rajapur Kachhaar, Newada, Salori, and other such areas. To deal with any flood like situation, the district administration has set up 10 flood relief camps made in nearby schools of affected localities.

On Tuesday evening, the Mori STP gate was closed by officials of Irrigation department at 81.40 metres while teams of NDRF and SDRF were put on alert.

According to officials of the flood control room, with the current rate of rise in water level of the twin rivers, it could breach the 84.73 metres danger mark by Thursday evening.

However, reports made available by the Flood Control Room revealed that in the past 24 hours, the rate of rise in water level of both the rivers had decreased as compared to earlier trend.

Between 8am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday, water level of Ganga recorded a rise of 27 cm in Phaphamau as the river was measured flowing at 81.85 metres while at Chhatnag, the rise in 24 hours was recorded 6 cm with Ganga level was measured at 80.91 metres.

At Naini, Yamuna recorded a decline of 7 cm in the last 24 hours with its water level measured at 81.57 metres.

The twin rivers recorded a slight decline in 4 hour period between 12 noon and 4pm on Wednesday. Ganga at Phaphamau recorded a decline of 2 cm while at Chhatnag the river level decreased by 10 cm. In Naini, Yamuna registered a decline of 17 cm in the 4-hour period.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) and nodal officer of Disaster Relief Measures Vineeta Singh reviewed the preparations for dealing with any flood like situation besides also monitored the condition in low lying areas of Bakshi Bundh, Salori, Baghada, and Beligaon localities.

SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh, said a total of 10 flood relief camps had been set up in schools including Annie Besant School, St Joseph Girls Inter College, and Mahmood Ali Inter College. Arrangements of fogging and drinking water, 24x7 power supply had also been made at these relief camps.