Ganga, Yamuna in spate: 6,000 more relocated, 129 boats deployed, power supply hit in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Around 6,000 more people were relocated to 18 relief camps as floods in the Ganga and the Yamuna continued their rising trend for the seventh day in a row on Sunday, officials here said.

By Sunday afternoon, the water levels had touched 85.60 metre in Prayagraj, nearly a metre above the danger level of 84.73 metre.

According to reports made available by the District Flood Control Room, in the past 24 hours, the Yamuna in Naini swelled by 84 cm while the Ganga in Phaphamau and Chatnaag swelled by 81 cm and 76 cm, respectively.

The floods have displaced over 7,200 people in the city, so far.

Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, who’s appointed the nodal officer for relief operations in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Banda, reviewed relief operations in the relief camps and chaired a meeting with district officials at the Circuit House. Power supply was disrupted to nearly a dozen localities after floodwater entered houses. Some of them are Daraganj, Kydganj, Kareli, Phaphamau and Teliyarganj.

As many as 128 non-mechanised boats and one motorboat, and NDRF, SDRF evacuated residents from flood-hit areas.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, the Yamuna in Naini stood at 85.68 metre while the Ganga, at Phaphamau and Chatnaag, was recorded at 85.65 metre and 84.93 metre, respectively.

On Saturday night, owing to the non-closure of Mumfordganj sluice gate, floodwater started entering the localities. Later, the sluice gate was closed.

Civil defence staff officer Ravi Shankar Dwivedi said that upon checking the sluice gate, it was found to be open up to three feet. The gate was immediately closed, and water was stopped from entering the densely populated areas.

However, the inflows into the rivers have reduced. The water level of the Ganga in Phaphamau and the Yamuna in Naini was rising at the rate of 2 cm per hour. On Saturday, the same was registered at 4 cm per hour.

As per reports, the feeder located on the Yamuna bank had to be shut down due to heavy rain on Sunday morning.

Also, power supply to Badra and Sanauti areas of Jhunsi was stopped as a precaution due to the rising floodwater. Kachaar of Kareli was the most affected. There, the feeder transformer near Mecca Masjid had to be shut down.

Also, floods have wreaked havoc for standing crops of hundreds of farmers in the rural areas.