Ganga, Yamuna levels fall; thousands still in flood relief camps in Prayagraj Flood-hit areas of Prayagraj on Tuesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

With lakhs residing in low-lying areas hit hard by the rising waters of the Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj, the twin rivers finally began to recede from late Monday night, continuing through Tuesday — much to the relief of affected residents.

However, officials warn that the possibility of further rise remains if river water is released again from upstream barrages.

The water levels of both rivers had been rising continuously for the past eight days. Nearly five lakh residents across the district have been affected — many stranded in their homes or relocated to flood relief centers in both urban and rural areas.

According to officials from the flood control unit of the irrigation department, both the Ganga and Yamuna had been receding for the past 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

At 4 pm on Tuesday, the Ganga was recorded at 86.03 metres in Phaphamau, 85.17 metres in Chhatnag, and 85.74 metres at the Bakshi STP measuring site — showing a drop of 4 to 10 cm between noon and 4 pm. Similarly, the Yamuna at Naini was measured at 85.86 metres, having receded by 3 cm during the same period.

Flood Control Unit records indicate that in the past 24 hours, the Ganga’s level dropped by 8 cm in Phaphamau and 24 cm in Chhatnag. The Yamuna’s water level in Naini fell by 26 cm. However, both rivers are still flowing well above the danger mark of 84.734 meters.

Currently, floods have affected 123 localities, wards, and villages. A total of 9,470 people (2,220 families) have taken shelter in 24 active flood relief camps set up by the district administration. On Tuesday, 323 regular boats and three motorboats were deployed for rescue and relief operations, said ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, the nodal officer for flood relief.

On Tuesday, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma inspected several flood-affected areas including Baluaghat, Gau Ghat, Durvasa Ghat in Kakra Dubawal, Dhokari Upharhar village in Phulpur tehsil and the Mori-Daranganj pumping station. During his visit, he interacted with residents to understand their concerns and instructed officials to act promptly and effectively.

He directed all concerned departments to ensure that essential services and relief materials are readily available to those affected. At Durvasa Ghat, he spoke with locals to gather firsthand information and interacted with boatmen, including Shyamlal, to inquire about people temporarily residing across the riverbank in the floodplains, engaged in farming and cattle rearing.

The boatmen informed him that most of these individuals’ permanent homes are in safer areas, and those stranded had already been evacuated. A few people remain in the floodplain but are in safe locations, with boats available for evacuation if needed. The DM instructed the sub-divisional magistrate of Phulpur to ensure all necessary aid reaches the flood-affected without delay.

“Floodwaters have begun to recede and the situation is steadily improving, with water levels in both rivers decreasing. Currently, 23 flood relief camps are operational, housing over 8,000 people. These camps are equipped with nutritious food, clean water, lighting, medical care, and other essential amenities,” Verma said.

To prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases as water levels go down, the municipal corporation has been instructed to begin sanitisation efforts in urban areas, while the Panchayati Raj department is overseeing rural cleanliness. Disinfectant spraying has been initiated, and health teams have been deployed.

Verma added that NDRF and SDRF teams remain actively involved in rescue and relief efforts. A sufficient number of boats are in service, and ration kits along with other essential supplies are being distributed to those still stranded.

