Ganga, Yamuna rising: Sangam water enters Bade Hanuman temple, officials on alert

The Sangam water entered the Bade Hanuman temple on Tuesday afternoon, following the rise in the water levels of the Ganga and the Yamuna for the past few days. Prayagraj rivers in spate on Tuesday (HT Photo)

By Tuesday morning, flood water reached the area in front of the temple and by around 11am, it reached the entrance of the temple. At around 2.03pm, flood water entered the temple.

Devotees consider the annual phenomenon of bathing of the idol of Lord Hanuman by the Ganga very auspicious. As the river water entered the premises of the temple, devotees started chanting slogans in praise of Lord Hanuman and the Goddess Ganga.

The temple’s head priest Mahant Balbeer Giri said, “After the flood waters entered the temple, we performed Ganga Aarti followed by ‘Abhishek’ of both Goddess Ganga and Lord Hanuman. Later, we took a small idol of Hanuman and after touching it to the large idol, the same is placed above the temple and all rituals would now be performed on it right till the flood water recedes.”

“After performing Aarti of Lord Hanuman, the main channel of the temple has now been closed as per the tradition,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the news of water of Sangam and Ganga entering the temple spread in the city, a large number of devotees rushed to the Sangam area to catch a glimpse of the annual event.

However, the alarming rate of increase in the water level of both the rivers has put the administration on high alert. The water released from the barrage of the Ganga and Yamuna upstream has caused an increase of water in both the rivers.

On Tuesday, the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau at 4pm stood at 81.74 metre, at Chhatnag it was recorded 81.09 metre while at Baxi STP it was at 81.55 metres. The water of Yamuna too is increasing and was recorded 81.51 metre at Naini. The danger mark of both rivers is 84.73 metre.

In view of the rising water levels, all 88 flood outposts also have been instructed to remain on alert.

ADM (finance and revenue) and district in-charge of natural disaster affairs Vinita Singh said proper arrangements had been made to accommodate the people, if needed, in 87 flood relief camps including 26 in urban areas in the district. Ten of these camps are now already ready to accommodate people, she added.

In Varanasi, with the Ganga on the rise, all ghats were inundated and the iconic Asi Ghat got submerged. The Ganga Arti was being performed daily on the rooftop of a building at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

According to the Central Water Commission, Ganga is flowing at 68.42 metre in Varanasi and rising trend 40 mm per hour is on. The warning level is 70.262 metre, whereas the danger level is 71.272 metre.

Operation of all boats has been suspended, said the water police and added that the boatmen have been instructed to keep their vessels anchored and not to operate them.

Anand Kumar, a resident of a locality along the Varuna, said that the water level of the river has started rising due to reverse flow of water. Some people in low lying areas are ready to shift to higher locations.

CAPTION: Sangam water inside the Bade Hanuman temple near Sangam.

(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)