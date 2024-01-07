Garautha MLA miraculously survives road accident

Jawahar Lal Rajpoot, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Garautha assembly constituency, miraculously escaped with only a fractured finger after his SUV collided head-on with another vehicle on Sunday. Garautha assembly segment comes under Jhansi district. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred in the Chirgaon area, where Jawahar was visiting someone. According to reports, the accident happened moments after his vehicle turned onto a service road, colliding with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The impact caused extensive damage to the front of his SUV, but the deployed airbags mitigated the severity of the injuries, saving him from more serious harm.

According to one of Rajpoot’s associates, he suffered a fracture in one of his fingers, and his driver sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Jhansi Medical College, where they were discharged by late evening.

Upon receiving the news, senior police officials, including SSP Jhansi Rajesh S, reached the medical college. According to Rajesh S, Rajpoot has minor injuries and is now out of danger.

Rajpoot, a former farmer leader who transitioned to become an MLA, gained attention when he arrived at the Vidhan Sabha on a bullock cart during his earlier tenure.