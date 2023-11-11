Gauhati University introduces menstrual leave for girl students

The Gauhati University in Assam has introduced menstrual leave for girl students with 2% relaxation in minimum class attendnce, according to a new notification. The Gauhati University said the decision will spread a positive message regarding menstrual health. (Representative Image)

The university authorities said that they are following the directives of Union Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD).

“Following the directives of MWCD, the Vice-Chancellor is pleased to allow relaxation of 2% for female students as menstrual leave in minimum class attendance for the academic departments of Gauhati University as well as for the affiliated colleges,” a statement from university said.

As per the guidelines, a student must have at least 75% attendance in the classes to be able to sit for semester examinations. With the new guidelines, the girl students will be allowed to sit for the semester examinations with 73 per cent attendance.

The university authorities said that this is a new beginning and it will spread a positive message before the society regarding menstrual health.

“Menstrual health is an important issue which should be taken care of with sensitivity,” an official said.

The students welcomed the policy, and they called this a landmark decision. “This a positive step towards a balanced future where issues like menstruation will be discussed properly while making policies,” said a girl student.

Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology was the first education institute in the country to grant menstrual leave for female students. Gauhati University is one of the first institutes in the entire northeast to follow this.

