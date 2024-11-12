Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

German sentenced to 14 months for visa forgery, released

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 12, 2024 09:58 PM IST

A German man, Holger Erik Misch, was sentenced to 14 months for visa forgery in India but released after serving time. He admitted to altering his visa dates.

A German, arrested on charges of violating India’s visa rules by forging the date of validity, was sentenced to 14 months by a court of Sonbhadra on Monday. The court also slapped a fine of 500 on him.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Senior prosecuting officer Satish Verma said, chief judicial magistrate Alok Yadav sentenced Holger Erik Misch, a resident of Berlin, after hearing arguments of both sides, examination of evidence and statements of witnesses and admission of guilt by Misch during the hearing of the case.

Verma said that Misch was released as he had already served the sentence period in prison.

“The bond filed by the accused is cancelled. Since the accused has been in India for the last several years, it is not possible to impose a bond penalty on him. Hence, the accused is freed from the bond obligation. The period already served by the accused in jail will be adjusted in the period of his sentence. A copy of the judgment should be provided to the accused free of cost,” read the order by the court.

In November 2017, Misch had an altercation with a railway employee at Robertsganj railway station in Sonbhadra district and also attacked him with a stick.

An FIR was registered against him under 14A Foreigners Act (for entry in restricted areas without valid documents), 419 IPC (cheating by personation) and IPC 420 (fraud), he said. The railway employee alleged that when he greeted Erik by saying “welcome to India”, the German hit him, though Erik alleged he was beaten up by the railway employee.

The GRP arrested him and handed him over to the Robertsganj Kotwali police. When the police checked his passport and visa, it was found that the validity date of the visa was extended from January 24, 2017 to June 24, 2017.

During interrogation, the German citizen admitted his mistake and said that he changed the date by forgery. A case was registered under the relevant sections and he was sent to jail.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //