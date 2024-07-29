Ggm admin issues show cause notice to builder after minor drowns in society pool

Gurugram: A five-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of BPTP Serene Park Society in Sector 37 last week. (HT PHOTO.)

Five days after a five-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of BPTP Serene Park Society in Sector 37 of the city, the Gurugram administration has issued a show cause notice to the builder, demanding an explanation for the negligence, officials said.

According to officials aware of the matter, the child was left alone for a few minutes by his grandmother, and the lifeguards on duty were reportedly busy on their phones at the time of the incident.

Five employees of the pool maintenance agency have been arrested so far. However, the residents also hold the builder accountable for hiring an incompetent agency and are demanding that a case should be filed against the builder as well. They have lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner, who has taken cognizance of the matter and issued a show cause notice to the builder on Monday.

The deputy commissioner on Monday issued strict notices to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), clubs, and builders, holding them accountable for any negligence at swimming pools.

“They have been instructed to adhere to a comprehensive 30-point guideline, failing which they, along with the erring agency, will face penalties. The administration has formulated a pool safety policy and issued a 30-point SOP for pools in clubs and societies. This includes a mandatory requirement of the presence of a guardian or parent near the pool for children below 10 years of age, DTP approval for any pool setup or operation, hiring of only trained and police-verified staff, and equipping each pool with first aid equipment, including oxygen cylinders,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram.

“The negligence in hiring an incompetent agency has led to this unfortunate incident, and we demand strict action against those responsible. The administration’s notice to the builder underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for accountability in ensuring the safety of residents, especially children, in residential complexes,” said Hemant Kumar Pal, vice president of Park Serene RWA.

Additionally, the staff must be trained in life-saving techniques such as resuscitation. The administration noted that in the recent drowning incident, no attempt was made to revive the child after he was retrieved from the pool by the lifeguard, which could have potentially saved his life.

A letter has been issued to RWAs, builders, and clubs to ensure compliance, failing which they too will be held accountable for any negligence. This initiative aims to enhance safety standards and accountability, ensuring that swimming pools in the city meet the required safety norms and provide a secure environment for all users.