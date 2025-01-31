Ggm admin orders door-to-door campaign to verify property IDs

Gurugram: Gurugram divisional commissioner RC Bidhan has directed municipal authorities in Gurugram, Rewari, and Mahendragarh districts to complete the verification of property IDs within the next two months. Pointing out the need for accuracy in property records, he instructed urban local bodies to conduct a door-to-door campaign to ensure that all properties are correctly documented. The initiative aims to streamline property tax collection and enhance efficiency of urban governance, officials said. Gurugram divisional commissioner RC Bidhan addressing a divisional level meeting about a door-to-door property ID verification campaign at the Mini Secretariat in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The directives were issued during a meeting held at the Mini Secretariat, where senior officials, including Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, Rewari deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena, and Mahendragarh deputy commissioner Vivek Bharti, were present.

Bidhan stated that the property ID verification process is still incomplete and must be accelerated. He instructed municipal corporations and councils across Gurugram, Manesar, Pataudi, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Dharuhera, Sohna, and Farrukhnagar to carry out systematic verification efforts. He stressed that once the property ID verification is completed, property tax collection efforts will become more effective, ensuring proper revenue generation for civic infrastructure and development.

During the meeting, the commissioner also reviewed pending revenue cases in tehsil offices, SDM courts, and DC courts. He urged officials to expedite case resolutions to prevent delays in land and agricultural disputes, highlighting that prolonged legal proceedings impact farmers and hinder land transactions.

Additionally, he examined the progress of development projects under the Panchayati Raj system. He assured that surprise inspections would be conducted to ensure transparency and accountability in ongoing rural development projects.

Focusing on sanitation, Bidhan directed officials to improve cleanliness in vegetable markets across Gurugram, Rewari, and Mahendragarh. He pointed out that unhygienic conditions contribute to health hazards and ordered that waste from vegetable trucks be disposed of at designated locations outside market premises. He also instructed that street vendors be provided with dustbins to prevent littering and maintain a cleaner environment for residents and traders.

The commissioner also reviewed the efficiency of the Public Distribution System (PDS) and instructed the Food and Supplies department to ensure that no eligible family is deprived of ration benefits. Stressing the importance of fair distribution, he mandated monthly inspections to monitor the proper implementation of PDS schemes.

Additional commissioner of MCG Manesar, Jitendra Singh, and additional commissioner of MCG Gurugram, Mahavir Singh, confirmed that the door-to-door property ID verification drive will begin immediately. They assured that the process will be completed in a time-bound manner to facilitate the efficient collection of property taxes.