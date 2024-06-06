Ggm road rage: 34-yr-old stabbed with screwdriver at MDI Chowk

Gurugram: A 34-year-old man who was on his way to drop his wife to her workplace was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver by a two-wheeler rider in a road-rage incident at MDI Chowk on MG Road, police said on Wednesday. A 34-year-old man who was on his way to drop his wife to her office was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver by a two-wheeler rider in a road-rage incident at MDI Chowk on MG Road in Gurugram. (Representational Photo.)

The incident took place at about 9am on Tuesday, hardly 400 metres away from the counting centre on MG Road where there was heavy police deployment. The injured person was identified as Devinder Singh, a resident of Sector-18, who works as a manager in a car showroom in Sector-16.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Inspector Surender Singh, station house officer of Sector-18 police station, said the suspects Mohammad Shahrukh, 27, and his brother Adil, 23, have been arrested. “Both of them live in Gurugram village in Sector-6 with their families. Shahrukh works at a call centre in the city,” he said.

Singh was going to drop his wife Namita, 29, to her office on MG Road after which he would proceed to the showroom where he worked. Police said the suspects also assaulted Namita when she tried to protect her husband and record the incident on her phone.

A senior police officer said that Shahrukh was riding ahead of the couple’s car recklessly from Ghoda Chowk. “Singh had honked a few times to overtake Shahrukh but failed. A verbal altercation followed and Shahrukh later stopped Singh’s car at MDI Chowk,” he said.

Investigators said Shahrukh suddenly pulled out a screwdriver from his pocket, leaned through the window and stabbed Singh in the neck, chest, abdomen several times without giving him a chance to react.

“Shahrukh then dragged him out of the car and rang up his younger brother Adil to reach the spot immediately. Later, both of them assaulted him. Namita was crying for help while recording everything on her phone which the suspects broke after assaulting her,” he said.

Investigators said that a commuter alerted the police control room following which police reached the spot. In the meantime, some commuters displayed courage and saved the couple and overpowered both the suspects, said police.

Singh alleged that he was stabbed five times. “Commuters took me to the Civil Hospital. I was discharged late on Tuesday night. We are terrified and traumatised,” he said. A few commuters allegedly overpowered both the suspects and handed them over to the police.

Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against both suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-18 police station.