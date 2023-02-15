Ghaziabad couple holidaying in Goa drown

A couple in their 20s from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad drowned while holidaying in Goa, police said, and added their bodies were washed ashore on Tuesday.

Vibhu Sharma, 27, and Supriya Dubey, 26, were last seen walking on the Palolem beach on Monday evening. “A foreign tourist reported having head faint cries for help from the couple on Monday night but since it was already dark it was unclear where they were coming from,” a police officer said.

The couple arrived in Goa on Sunday and checked into a hotel in South Goa. Police found Dubey’s unattended belongings including a mobile phone on the beach.

“We believe this is a case of an accidental drowning. The picture will be clearer once the post-mortem report comes,” the officer said. Police said they did not suspect any foul play.

“Their families have been informed about the tragedy and are arriving in Goa to complete formalities,” the officer said.