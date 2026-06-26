Ghaziabad: ‘Dead’ man returns home, 13 days after ‘funeral’

A 30-year-old man whose family believed he was dead, cremated a body presumed to be his, and performed his 13th-day rituals on June 24, returned home to Sector 5, Vaishali, on Thursday morning, prompting police to re-examine a murder case registered in connection with his alleged death. People gather around the home of Girdhari Singh in Sector 5, Vaishali, on Thursday. (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

Police identified the man as Girdhari Singh, a resident of Sector 5, Vaishali.

The case stems from an FIR registered against Singh at Kaushambi police station on May 17 on a complaint by his neighbour, Shailesh Verma, 38, who runs an automobile workshop in the locality. Verma alleged that Singh hit him on the head with a hammer during an altercation, causing injuries.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation). Verma also alleged that locals intervened and assaulted Singh during the incident. HT has a copy of the FIR.

“After the FIR, Girdhari was sent to judicial custody under BNSS Section 170 (preventive arrest),” Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram,told HT.

Police said Singh was lodged in Dasna jail and released on May 21.

According to police, Singh did not return home after his release, prompting his family to launch a search for him.

On June 14, Singh’s mother, Devki Devi, lodged a complaint of murder at Masuri police station after failing to trace her son. In her complaint, she stated that she had identified a body at a mortuary on June 13 and believed it to be that of her son.

Based on her allegations that people involved in an earlier dispute with Singh may have been responsible for his death, police registered an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) against neighbour Shailesh Verma, 38, his brothers Dharmendra Verma, 42, and Sunil Verma, 40, besides several unidentified persons. HT has a copy of the FIR.

“Since the family identified the body, we handed it over to them and no DNA matching was done. The post-mortem did not indicate murder and listed drowning as the cause of death. No arrests were made in the case,” deputy commissioner of police Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the Verma family alleged that the three brothers have been missing since June 13, soon after Girdhari’s family identified the body at the mortuary.

“Girdhari has returned home and it is now clear that my brothers were not involved in any murder. Around 8pm on June 13, several policemen came to our workshop and took my brothers away. We have not seen them since,” Bablu Verma, their brother, told HT.

Police denied the allegation.

“The investigation into the murder case was being handled by Masuri police. As far as Kaushambi police station is concerned, none of the three Verma brothers was picked up or sent to jail,” ACP Abhishek Srivastava said.

ACP Ajay Kumar of Masuri said police will now focus on establishing the identity of the body cremated by Singh’s family.

“Girdhari’s family mistakenly identified the body. We will now try to establish the identity of the deceased. No arrests were made in connection with the murder FIR. Since Girdhari has returned, the case will be closed,” Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters outside his home, Singh said he had travelled to Punjab after his release from jail.

“After I was released from jail, I went to a satsang near the Beas river in Punjab. I did not contact my family because I was upset,” he said.

Singh’s sister, Hanshu Bisht, said the family was shocked by his return.

“We were surprised to see my brother back home and began wondering whose body we had cremated. When we went to the mortuary, the post-mortem had already been conducted and the body had been packed. The staff showed us only the face. It was bloodstained, but everyone accompanying us felt it resembled Girdhari. My mother requested that the body be uncovered so that she could verify a birthmark on his stomach, but that was not done. We identified the body only from the face,” she said.