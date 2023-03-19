Ghaziabad man ties dog to two-wheeler, drags for 1km; arrested

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly tying a stray dog to his two-wheeler and dragging the animal for over a kilometre in Vijay Nagar on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. (Video grab/Twitter)

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Ismail, 55, who is a resident of Pratap Vihar. Several videos of the man and the female stray dog also went viral on the social media.

“The man was spotted by some locals and I also reached the spot. The dog suffered severe injury to one of the eyes and the portion of the body which was dragged on road was also badly bruised. The suspect had tied the dog up with a rope to the rear of his two-wheeler. We then called animal activists and the police. The dog was dragged from DAV crossing to Leelawati crossing and it is over a kilometre,” said Tejesh Kumar, a resident.

When stopped by locals, the suspect in a video told them that the dog had attacked and bitten several people in his locality and he was trying to dump the animal somewhere else.

Surbhi Rawat, president of People for Animals (PFA) Ghaziabad, said that she reached the spot and took along the dog for medical help.

“The man had hit the head of the stray dog with some object and then he dragged the animal tied to the rear of his two-wheeler for over a kilometre. He was stopped by locals. The dog suffered injuries while it was dragged and found in unconscious state. We have given police complaint in this regard and also coordinating with the police to get the CCTV clips of the incident,” Rawat added.

The police said that they have received complaint in this regard and the cognisance was also taken of the viral videos related to the incident.

“The suspect has been arrested and his vehicle has also been seized. The injured dog is under veterinary care and an FIR is registered against the suspect under appropriate sections,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (city 1).

