Ghaziabad: Man who shot dead 32-year-old outside police station arrested

The Ghaziabad police, during a crackdown at Surana Link Road in Muradnagar arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly fired shots and murdered Ravi Sharma, 32, who was gunned down outside the gates of Muradnagar police station late Wednesday night. Around 7.30pm on Wednesday, Monty and his friend Ajay Chaudhary were in a car and indulged in an altercation with Ravi’s father, Ravindra Sharma, over the passage of cars on the Rawli Road, said police. (Representational image)

The police on Friday said that they arrested suspect Monty Chaudhary, who was named in the FIR for murdering Ravi Sharma outside the Muradnagar police station, where he had come to file a complaint along with his family members.

“A biker was noticed at the Surana Link Road during a checking operation. He was asked to stop, but he tried to flee and opened fire at the police. He sustained a bullet to each of his legs during retaliatory fire. Upon questioning, he told us that he was the prime suspect in the murder case of Ravi Sharma,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) DCP of the rural zone, Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Around 7.30pm on Wednesday, Monty and his friend Ajay Chaudhary were in a car and indulged in an altercation with Ravi’s father, Ravindra Sharma, over the passage of cars on the Rawli Road, said police.

Later, the police said, Monty and Ajay arrived on a bike and fired two shots at the main gate of Sharma’s house. After alerting the police, Sharma and his family members went to Muradnagar police station around 11.30pm to file a police complaint. There, Monty and Ajay arrived again on a bike and fired several shots, of which one hit Ravi Sharma, standing outside the Muradnagar police station. The two soon fled, and Ravi Sharma was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

“After his arrest on Friday, Monty told police he was going to surrender at the police station after the incident, but Sharma’s family and relatives nabbed him and assaulted him which led him to fire two shots while escaping on a bike,” said an investigator attached to the case investigation.

The officials said that they have access to CCTV footage in which the suspect was seen running on the road outside the police station.

“We are trying to verify his claims and investigation is on to arrest his accomplice, Ajay Chaudhary,” said DCP Tiwari.