Girl gang-raped in Kaushambi, hunt on for assailants

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in a village under the Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district. The accused also shot obscene videos of the victim and threatened to put them on social media if she talked about the incident to anyone. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

On the complaint of the victim’s family, an FIR has been registered and the child has been sent for medical examination, police said.

According to reports, the girl was alone at home on Monday when her neighbour and his friend barged into the house. The duo gang-raped the girl and shot a video of the incident and threatened the girl of dire consequences if she talked about it to anyone.

The girl informed her family of the incident following which they approached local police, officials shared.

Police officials said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and raids were being carried out to nab them.

Illegal coal factory demolished

An illegal coal factory being run in Anetha village, in Kaushambi district, was demolished by forest department officials on Wednesday. The coal was made by burning wood at the factory. An FIR has also been registered against the factory owner, forest officials said.

The factory had been running for the past few months, which was causing pollution in the area. Villagers, who were facing difficulties due to smoke and pollution, complained in this connection to divisional forest officer Ram Singh Yadav.

Forest officials carried out investigations and found allegations of villagers true. On Wednesday, a forest department team reached the village with a JCB. The factory owner was asked to provide documents for running the unit. The JCB demolished the factory when he failed to produce any relevant documents.

Forest officials said the source of wood for making coal at the factory is also being investigated. An FIR has been registered against the illegal factory owner and further investigations are being carried out.