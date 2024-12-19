GMDA demolishes 10 illegal permanent structures on Southern Peripheral Road

Gurugram: A major anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday in which 10 illegal but permanent structures along the Southern Peripheral Road at Ram Bir ki Dhani were demolished. This was the second such demolition drive conducted along this stretch to make the area encroachment-free, the GMDA officials said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday demolished 10 illegal but permanent structures along the Southern Peripheral Road at Ram Bir ki Dhani in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

A GMDA spokesperson said that the Haryana government had awarded alternative plots to owners whose land was falling along the alignment and Right of Way of SPR when the demarcation of SPR was carried out. Despite being given possession, the owners continued occupying the land for the last two years and permanent constructions on the main road along SPR was not demolished by occupants, he added.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, said that the enforcement team of the authority with support from the Gurugram Police demolished 10 large illegal structures in Rambir ki Dhani, ensuring that no illegal structures remained on the 12-kilometre-long Southern Peripheral Road. Bhath said that violators were given advance notice and time to vacate the premises prior to the drive. These structures were developed in the 30-meter green belt area of GMDA, he added.

“The illegal structures on SPR were located at Rambir ki Dhani and in today’s drive all these permanent encroachments were demolished. GMDA will continue conducting such drives to remove all illegal structures and make SPR totally encroachment free by end of January next year. This will ensure improved traffic management and also support enhanced development of green belts by GMDA,” said Bhath.