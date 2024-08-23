GMDA, DTCP teams seal 14 houses, demolish 2 in Saraswati Kunj

Gurugram: A demolition drive carried out by joint teams of GMDA and DTCP at Saraswati Kunj Colony near Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The enforcement wings of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) took action against 16 plot owners at the Saraswati Kunj society near Golf Course Road where either illegal construction was being carried out or illegal commercial activities were being run despite action taken in the past, officials aware of the matter said.

DTCP officials said that construction on plots is not permitted in Saraswati Kunj and despite repeated notices, the owners were engaged in violations.

A joint drive was earlier carried out by both these departments on July 27. Action against violators in Saraswati Kunj colony has been ongoing and reviewed regularly by the planning departments and district administration.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, said that a joint drive was carried out in Saraswati Kunj in which two houses, which were under construction were demolished while 14 properties on which either commercial activities were being carried out or the structures were being partially rebuilt, were sealed as these violated norms. The plot owners also did not have requisite permission from the authorities to carry out any changes.

“There is a ban imposed on approval of building plans and consequently construction in Saraswati Kunj as the matter pertaining to this cooperative housing society is subjudice. The district administration does not permit construction activities in the colony,” Bhath said.

DTCP officials, meanwhile, said that they have also proposed that gates with height barriers be installed at the main entrances of the colony to prevent the entry of trucks and trolleys carrying construction material. “Action was taken against the violators during the drive,” said a senior official.

The Saraswati Kunj society was set up as a cooperative housing group in 1983. It has remained controversial after the group allotted plots to 9,000 applicants by 2004 while only 4,000 allottees could be accommodated. The project has remained stuck since then with the state government forming a commission to resolve the dispute among members. The matter is also under the consideration of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.