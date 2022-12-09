Home / Cities / Others / GMDA identifies 16 illegal commercial units in Gairatpur Bas, Sakatpur

GMDA identifies 16 illegal commercial units in Gairatpur Bas, Sakatpur

Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that it has conducted a survey in Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur villages and found 16 illegal commercial establishments

Gurugram, India-December 09: A team of GMDA officials led by DTP Amit Madholia during the survey of the controlled area in Gairatpur Bas found 15 commercial establishments operating without any permission near The Golf Retreat, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 09 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Bhel's Story)
Gurugram, India-December 09: A team of GMDA officials led by DTP Amit Madholia during the survey of the controlled area in Gairatpur Bas found 15 commercial establishments operating without any permission near The Golf Retreat, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 09 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Bhel's Story)
ByAbhishek Behl

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said that it has conducted a survey in Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur villages and found 16 illegal commercial establishments. The illegal establishments include restaurants and amusement parks that are being operated without permission.

District town planner (enforcement), Amit Madholia, said that the illegal property owners have been asked to apply for change of land use (CLU) at the earliest or they will face legal action.

“These illegal establishments were built on agricultural land without any permission. Only one such establishment in the area has obtained CLU permission from the authority,” Madholia said.

The GMDA enforcement teams on Thursday met the owners of these establishments and apprised them of the legal requirements for construction in agricultural land and operating such establishments.

“We have asked them to apply for CLU permission at the earliest. They will be asked to take restorative action, otherwise we will be forced to carry out a demolition drive in the area as the constructions are illegal and in complete violation of rules,” Madholia added.

Officials said that Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur fall under the jurisdiction of the GMDA and no construction or commercial activity can be done on agricultural land without CLU permission from the authority.

The survey team observed that the constructions were carried out without any permission from the GMDA or any other competent authority. “The area has been named as ‘leopard trail’ by these illegal operators as leopards are often sighted in the area,” said a survey official.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

