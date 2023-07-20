Home / Cities / Others / Goa: 2 people arrested for possessing unlicensed explosives meant for quarrying

Goa: 2 people arrested for possessing unlicensed explosives meant for quarrying

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 03:18 PM IST

According to the police, to dup, both residents of Sanvordem in south Goa, were caught carrying six boxes containing 1,200 gelatin sticks, along with 300 electronic detonators

The Goa Police have arrested two people for being in the possession of unlicensed explosives which were being used to carry out illegal quarrying, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nidhin Valsan said.

For representational purposes only. (Mint File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (Mint File Photo)

According to the police, Bhujang Khatvkar, 32, and Talak, 35, both residents of Sanvordem in south Goa, were caught carrying six boxes containing 1,200 gelatin sticks, along with 300 electronic detonators.

“Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they brought these explosives without valid licences to use in quarrying work,” Valsan said.

“A FIR under section 286 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered and the accused have been arrested,” he added.

Illegal quarrying for bricks as well as basalt stones used for construction purposes is common in Goa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out