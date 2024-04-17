 Goa BJP candidates Shripad Naik, Pallavi Dempo file nominations - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Goa BJP candidates Shripad Naik, Pallavi Dempo file nominations

ByGerard de Souza
Apr 17, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Elections to the two constituencies, North Goa and South Goa, will be held in the third phase on May 7, while results will be declared on June 4

BJP candidates Shripad Naik and Pallavi Dempo filed their nominations on Tuesday from the north and south Goa parliamentary constituencies, respectively, amid much fanfare and sloganeering.

BJP candidate (second from right) files her nomination for this year’s general elections. (Photo from X)
BJP candidate (second from right) files her nomination for this year's general elections. (Photo from X)

Naik, a five-time MP who is contesting his seventh parliamentary election for a sixth term, thanked BJP workers for his journey and said, “Those who have gathered here are the reason why this is possible. The BJP government is one that delivers and has invested in Goa’s infrastructure. Just like in 1999 and in 2014, the BJP will win both seats in Goa.”

In South Goa, Pallavi Dempo filed her nomination accompanied Sudin Dhavalikar from BJP’s alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Speaking to reporters after submitting her nomination, Dempo said she planned to take the BJP’s vision forward but admitted that people had raised issues like unemployment and lack of skill development.

“People have raised issues of unemployment, skill development and women’s empowerment,” she said.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant, who accompanied Naik for the nomination filing, expressed confidence that the BJP sweeping the polls.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his guarantee to the people of the country and now it is the turn of the people of Goa to give a guarantee to the Prime Minister to help bring the BJP to power,” Sawant said.

In her affidavit, Dempo has declared moveable assets worth 255.45 crore while her businessman husband Shrinivas Dempo has declared moveable assets worth 994.84 crore, making her among the richest Lok Sabha candidates.

Pallavi declared immovable assets worth 28 crore while her husband declared immovable assets worth 83.20 crore, which includes properties in Dubai, London, Mumbai and Goa besides agricultural land in Tamil Nadu and Goa.

Together, the Dempo couple owns assets worth 1361.5 crore.

In contrast, Naik has declared moveable assets of 2.05 crore, immovable assets of 8.81 crore, and an annual income of 17 lakh.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Goa BJP candidates Shripad Naik, Pallavi Dempo file nominations
