Goa: Man suffers brain haemorrhage due to head injury in custody, SI suspended

PANAJI: The Goa police have suspended a sub-inspector (SI) and initiated an internal inquiry after a person suffered a brain haemorrhage due to a head injury in police custody

Edberg Pereira was detained by the police on October 22, following complaints of creating a ruckus. According to his family, he was assaulted in police custody leading to a head injury resulting in brain haemorrhage.

“There was an incident reported on October 22 in which a man allegedly in an inebriated condition was creating a ruckus. He was brought to the police station and at the station too he was creating a ruckus which is when the police sub-inspector tried to bring the situation under control during which the accused lost his balance and fell down and was injured,” superintendent of police (South), Tikam Singh Verma, said.

“The PSI concerned has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against him. The allegations made are being verified through investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” he said. The PSI on duty was identified as Nilesh Shirwaikar.

The mother of the victim, Valanka Pereira, said she was at the police station when the officer on duty went towards her son, who was detained for creating ruckus and when the duo were out of sight, she heard a loud sound after which there was complete silence.

“When I reached there I saw my son lying in a pool of blood with a head injury,” Pereira said.

The opposition has accused the police of trying to shield their own officer who should have been booked for attempted murder.

“What does the SP mean when he says that the victim lost his balance and fell? If so, how did he get hurt at the top of his head? The victim’s condition is now critical, he has been operated on but chances of him suffering permanent disability are high,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Amit Patkar, who visited the family, said adding that he believed the police were trying to shield their own officers.

“If SP Tikaram’s statement is correct that Edberg lost his balance and fell down, then what more remains to inquire? Secondly, if Edberg simply lost his balance, why has a PSI been suspended? Can we believe that Edberg Pereira and his family will get justice?” Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira said.

“Can we trust the Police to investigate an offence against one of their own fellow policemen? And specially when SP Tikaram has already stated that the injury was as a result of his imbalance? On my part I won’t trust the Goa Police in this case. It is important to have this case handed over to a retired high court judge,” he said.