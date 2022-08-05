Goa police organises ‘hackathon’ to find solutions for police problems

In a bid to find digital solutions to “core policing problems”, Goa Police has organised a 48-hour ‘hackathon’ offering a top reward of ₹25,000 to students or groups who can come up with a “scalable solution” for problems faced by the police.

“We are organising our first ever hackathon to encourage students to use their logical and coding skills to solve core policing problems,” South Goa superintendent of police Abhishek Dhania, said.

The problems include facial recognition, in which students will have to build a face recognition-based solution to establish the identity of the person based on databases of arrested persons, missing persons, tenants and unidentified dead bodies including establishing identity of person based on his/her photograph as well as Identify suspects with sufficient accuracy based on photographs of suspects provided as input.

Also Read: Bengaluru Airport announces winners of BIAL Genie Hackathon

Similarly, police have also sought solutions for malware detections -- analysis of malware with the aim of identification of the accused involved in implanting the malware and those benefiting from it, decoding virtual numbers to those involved in using virtual numbers to make calls and avoiding disclosing their identity, social media monitoring to crackdown on illicit activities among other problems that the police are seeking solutions for.

“The Hackathon is being organised as a partnership between Goa Police and students who can use their innovative thinking, technical knowhow and enthusiasm for building digital solutions for effective policing and assuring civil safety. Though the Hackathon is being organised in a competitive format, it is in fact the first step in partnership of socially responsible students with law enforcement agencies in building a safe and secure society,” the police said.

The ‘first ever’ hackathon by the police has called on students who register to submit an abstract on any one of the more problems detailing their proposed solution to the problem, what features their final solution will contain on or before August 13.

The submissions will then be evaluated and a final 20 teams will be selected based on the abstract submitted based on the suitability of the proposed solution to the requirements of the police, its usability, scalability, among others.

“The 20 teams selected on the basis of the abstract submitted will be invited to participate in the final non-stop 48 hours hackathon to bring their ideas to fruition. At this stage, the teams are expected to design a working prototype of the solution based on the chosen problem statement. The event will start at 00:01hours on August 20, 2022 and shall continue till 23:59hours on August 21, 2022. In the end, the designed application/solutions along with data, libraries, dependencies etc. shall be submitted to the Goa Police Team at the venue,” the police said.

Besides the top prize of ₹25,000 participating teams will also vie for prizes of ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 for the top three teams.