Goa resort owners booked after wife of Italian Ambassador injured in fireworks

The Goa Police have booked the owner of a resort after Paula Ferri, the wife of Italian Ambassador to India suffered a grievous injury to her head from a fireworks mishap. Paula Ferri, who is the wife of Vincenzo Deluca, who has been the Italian Ambassador to India and Nepal since 2018, was in Goa on a private visit to celebrate the new year. (Representative Image)

The incident took place on New Year’s Eve at the Anahata Resort Ashwem. Ferri didn’t immediately lodge a complaint. However, Srinivas Dempo, a Goan industrialist and honorary vice consul of Italy in Goa, formally lodged a complaint on February 2 following which an FIR was lodged.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“We have begun probing the case and will approach the Italian Embassy via official channels and record the statement of the victim,” said Jivba Dalvi, the deputy superintendent of police of Pernem.

According to the complaint, the resort owner “negligently allowed launching fireworks from the premises of the resort… which struck Paula Ferri… resulting in grievous injury to her head.”

Ferri, who is the wife of Vincenzo Deluca, who has been the Italian Ambassador to India and Nepal since 2018, was in Goa on a private visit to celebrate the new year.

The resort owner has been booked under section 338 ((endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).