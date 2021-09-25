Home / Cities / Others / Godown manager arrested for molesting woman staffer
HT Image
HT Image
others

Godown manager arrested for molesting woman staffer

PUNE The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested the manager of a godown for molesting a women employee for the past seven months
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST

PUNE The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested the manager of a godown for molesting a women employee for the past seven months.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Badole (32), a resident of Mantarwadi. According to the complaint lodged by the 32-year old victim, Badole is the manager at the godown where she is employed.

On a number of occasions during the past several months, he touched her inappropriately. However, on September 11, he tried to molest again after which she approached the police. Badole is currently in police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.