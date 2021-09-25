Godown manager arrested for molesting woman staffer

PUNE The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested the manager of a godown for molesting a women employee for the past seven months.

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Badole (32), a resident of Mantarwadi. According to the complaint lodged by the 32-year old victim, Badole is the manager at the godown where she is employed.

On a number of occasions during the past several months, he touched her inappropriately. However, on September 11, he tried to molest again after which she approached the police. Badole is currently in police custody.