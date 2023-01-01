Gorakhpur soaks in festivities amid tight security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at malls and hotels for the New Year in Gorakhpur.

Police personnel had been deployed to ensure safety, maintain law and order in the city where brilliantly decorated malls, flower counters by the roadside and DJ events at hotels have been lined up for New Year festivities.

“Our security arrangements are in place,” SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said. At many places in the city, people were seen having a good time with friends and relatives by their side.

Annual calendar of NE Railways released

General manager, north eastern (NE) railways, Chandra Veer Raman released the annual calendar of NE railways on Saturday.

The calendar is popular not just among railway staff but also among outsiders too, for the quality of presentation of historical railway heritage.

2022: A good year for NER

Chief public relation officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said that 2022 was a good one for NER as two dozen NER sportspersons brought fame, pride and medal for the country in weightlifting, wrestling.

Selection of Upendra Yadav for IPL was also among the highlights, an official said.

Electrification of railway tracks had been 90 percent completed and double rail project is almost complete, the official added.