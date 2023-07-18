Stones hurled at Lko-Gkp Vande Bharat; 2nd case since PM launched it a fortnight ago

LUCKNOW Newly-launched Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express sustained damage in yet another case of stone pelting on Tuesday. This is the second such case reported in Uttar Pradesh within a fortnight of the train’s official launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7. The train was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7. (HT File)

On Monday, stones were pelted at Vande Bharat (22550) when it was on its way from Lucknow to Gorakhpur. The incident took place around 11 pm at Domingarh station near the Gorakhpur station. The stones damaged the window pane near seat number 13 and seat number 14 of executive coach E-1 (EC).

Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer, North Eastern Railways, said, “The incident has come to our notice. Windows have been found to be broken. The matter is under investigation.”

Earlier, on July 12, a man and his two sons hurled stones at the train, smashing its window panes near Sohawal station in Ayodhya. In the incident, window panes of the C1 coach (seats 33, 34), C3 (seats 20, 21, 22), C5 (seats 10, 11, 12), and E1 (seats 35, 36) were damaged. “The accused Munnu and his two sons Ajay and Vijay had told police that six goats had allegedly been run over by the same train. They hurled stones to exact revenge,” SSP Ayodhya Raj Karan Nayyar had said in a video statement.

