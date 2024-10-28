Government betraying farmers: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) national spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, while addressing farmers’ mahpanchayat at Mundera Mandi in Prayagraj on Sunday said that the government is betraying the farmers. (HT Photo)

The farmers are going through a crisis of fertilizers, water and electricity while also facing the problem of stray cattle. The government is installing electricity meters at the home of farmers while promising them free electricity, he said.

Tikait said that land of farmers was being acquired in Prayagraj for construction of bypass, but they are not being provided with proper compensation. The stray cattle are damaging the crops while the government is also harassing them. He warned that if the problems of the farmers is not addressed soon, the Kisan Kranti will be launched in December.

Rakesh Tikait said that BJP won in Haryana polls as the Opposition did not contest the polls seriously.

State president of BKU Anuj Singh, district president Lalu Patel, divisional president Lalchand Yadav, Rameez Naqwi, Mohd Shakir, Awadh Raj and others also addressed the farmers. Thousands of farmers from Prayagraj, Kaushambi and other districts participated in the mahapanchayat.

‘Salman should have no objection in apologising’

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that there was nothing wrong about his statement on actor Salman Khan’s apology to Bishnoi community. Bishnoi community has worked a lot for wildlife and environment preservation and Salman Khan should have no objection in apologizing to them. If there is a problem in apologising, then this word should be removed from the vocabulary, he added.