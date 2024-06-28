letters@htlive.com Govt allocates ₹ 10 crore for an integrated sports zone at Janeshwar Mishra park (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW: The state government has allocated ₹10.16 crore for the development of an integrated sports zone at the Lucknow’s Janeshwar Mishra park, according to a government release.

“The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated a two-bid process to select an agency that will oversee and execute all construction related activities as part of the effort to expedite development of the sports zone,” read a press release issued by the government.

“The chosen agency will work closely with LDA officials to ensure compliance with all standards, including deadlines and quality benchmarks. After project allocation, the agency will aim to complete all development tasks within a 9 month timeframe,” as per the release.

The LDA would develop cricket and football grounds along with a skating court, synthetic badminton, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts and a jogging track as part of efforts to develop amenities in the park.

“All construction will adhere to environmental protection standards and other crucial guidelines with a dedicated monitoring mechanism in place to ensure high quality of every structure,” read the release.

“The development will pave the way for regular sporting activities, enriching the park’s reputation and popularity. All planned sports facilities will feature state-of-the-art amenities including modern sprinkler systems, lighting, and other essentials,” read the release. Once completed by the LDA, the initiative will provide Lucknow residents and visitors from across country and even beyond with opportunities to participate in various sports events.

According to the LDA’s plan, the size of the cricket ground (playing area) will be 137.16 to 150 meters. The total area of the cricket ground will be 2,1825 sq meters, accommodating five pitches. Practice nets will also be available for cricket players according to LDA officials. The athletics track and jogging park will be prepared in an 11x440 m area, while the badminton court will be prepared in an 8.5x20m area.