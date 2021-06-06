Govt comfortable with non-political setup in J&K: Lone

People’s Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone on Sunday said the current government is comfortable with a non-political setup in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone’s party was in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party combine in Jammu and Kashmir till the saffron party withdrew support from the government led by Mehbooba Mufti in 2018. He later became part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that contested the district development council (DDC) polls jointly last year. He, however, parted ways from the alliance after winning eight seats.

“The newly elected DDC members seem to be fed up of the government. People seem to be fed up of the newly elected DDC members. And the government is fed up with both the DDC and people. Government of the day is comfortable with a non-political set up. I think aiming at a non-people non-DDC set up,” Lone said in a tweet.

Lone’s party now controls two DDC councils -- Baramulla and Kupwara -- in J&K, however, he seems to be annoyed with the bureaucracy and has been targeting them on social media. Earlier, he also made a veiled attack at former J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, stating that the latter nursed hatred towards the people of Kashmir.

“Will be remembered as the darkest person in the darkest hours of Kashmir. A person consumed by the self and also consumed by hatred for Kashmiris. Saw expression of naked hatred for Kashmiris and belittlement of Kashmiris as a means of upward mobility for his self,” Lone had said in a series of tweets.

“Trespassed into a domain which belonged to the political class. Made statements which were unambiguously political in nature. Made a trespass into the dividing line between politics and bureaucracy,” he said in another tweet. “Actually had delusions of Godliness. Thought of himself as God. Dropped big names. Boasted of having kicked out gubernatorial entities,” Lone had written.