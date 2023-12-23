Govt has reined in criminals in U.P: Yogi

Describing security as the first condition of development, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has curbed crime and reined in criminals across the state under a zero tolerance policy. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

In contrast there used to be riots every other day and curfew was imposed for months earlier, he said.

“Today, no curfew, no riot, everything is fine in UP,” he said, addressing people in Bijnor on Saturday during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The yatra has come to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every village, he said.

Targeting previous governments, he said they used to let the poor die due to hunger, disease and lack of housing.

They listened to only a few people and the youngsters did not get jobs back then, he added.

“Today, the government is respecting your faith. Along with providing an environment of security, it is also providing employment to the youth. Till now, 1,64,000 recruitments have been made in the police department alone. More than 6 lakh government jobs have been given. Every citizen of the state is today joining the mainstream of development. The result of this is that the state is moving towards becoming the biggest economic power in the country,” he said.

Reitering that connectivity in the state has also become much better than before, Najibabad is directly connected from Bijnor to Meerut and from Delhi through four- lanes.

“It is our endeavour that the Ganga Expressway be completed on time so that the process of taking it to Haridwar via Meerut can be started soon,” he added.

Change comes when the government and society together rise above casteism, family-ism and religion, and work for development and prosperity, he said.

Mentioning the One District One Product scheme, he said it has given a new impetus to entrepreneurs.

The double engine government (BJP in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh) is providing the benefit of life insurance to businessmen while every poor person is being given an annual health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh, he said.

As many as 50 crore people are taking advantage of this scheme in the country while 10 crore people are benefiting in Uttar Pradesh, he said.