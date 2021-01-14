Gradual drop in temperature this week in Pune: IMD forecast

The day and night temperature in Pune is likely to witness a gradual drop this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, there won’t be a drastic drop in temperature and the sky is likely to remain clear in the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, the day temperature was reported to be 31.4 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was 15.9 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature was two degrees warmer than normal. And the night temperature was five degrees warmer than normal.

IMD officials said that day temperature may see a drop to as low as 28 degrees Celsius.

“The day temperature is likely to reduce gradually. The day temperature will continue to be around 28 degrees Celsius. And the night temperature will be around 11 degrees Celsius and the sky will remain clear,” said IMD officials.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was 35.8 degrees Celsius at Ratnagiri on Wednesday whereas the lowest minimum temperature was reported at Gondia at 11 degrees Celsius.

The IMD noted that the weather in Maharashtra will remain dry until January 17.

“No large change in minimum temperatures over central India, including Maharashtra until January 14. After this, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.