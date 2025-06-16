Greater Noida: 2 rescued, five arrested in kidnapping-cum-extortion racket

Greater Noida police rescue two, arrest 5 in kidnapping-cum-extortion racket On the night of June 12, 2025, the suspects abducted Chandra Pal and his driver Sachin at gunpoint from Unitac Horizon, Pi-II, Greater Noida, forcing them into Toyota Fortuner and a Kia Sonet and drove them away to Sonipat, and kept them hostage and physically assaulted them to extract more money. (HT Photos)

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida’s Surajpur police, in a joint operation with CRT (crisis response team), surveillance and CDT (cyber detection team), rescued two kidnapping victims — Chandra Pal Yadav, 65 and his driver Sachin, 27 and arrested five suspects in a midnight rescue on June 12, said police on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Rohit, 24, Pradeep Malik, 36, Sachin, 28, Ashish, 24, and Rahul, 23—all from Sonipat, Haryana.

“A joint team of Surajpur Police, CRT, and surveillance successfully rescued two kidnapping victims and arrested five suspects from Sonipat, Haryana. The suspects were involved in a conspiracy to cheat and extort businessmen by offering large loans and then threatening and abducting them for more money. We have recovered two vehicles, cash, mobile phones, and other documents from their possession”, said DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi.

The conspiracy traces back to September 2024, when Prevendra and Suresh Dalal, allegedly the kingpins of this conspiracy, provided a ₹3 crore bank transfer to Chandra Pal’s company, Pawan Energy India Pvt Ltd, in Sector 135, Noida. Chandra Pal and his sons were forced to pay back ₹3.17 crore, but the suspects demanded an additional ₹3 crore, threatening him with violence and kidnapping if their demands were not met, said police.

On the night of June 12, 2025, the suspects abducted Chandra Pal and his driver Sachin at gunpoint from Unitac Horizon, Pi-II, Greater Noida. They assaulted and abused the two, forced them into Chandra Pal’s Toyota Fortuner and a Kia Sonet, and drove them away to Sonipat, where Chandra Pal and Sachin were kept hostage and physically assaulted to extract more money.

Later, the suspects were taking the two back to Greater Noida in the same vehicles when Surajpur police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted and rescued Chandra Pal and Sachin safely and made the arrests on the spot.

During the search, police recovered ₹75,000, two cars, one Samsung watch, three mobile phones, eight debit cards, one laptop with charger, two cheque books, two country-made pistols (.315 bore) with four live cartridges and other documents including PAN, Aadhar and IDs, said police.

“A case has been registered at Surajpur police station under sections 140(1) Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom, 115(2) voluntarily causing hurt, 352 intentional insult, 351(3) Criminal Intimidation, 61(2) criminal conspiracy, 308 Extortion, 309(4) robbery, and 317(2) stolen property of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3/25 of Arms Act. Our investigations are ongoing, and we are making all efforts to arrest the remaining suspects who are currently absconding”, added DCP Awasthi.

According to police, the suspects have education ranging from BA, B.Com, B.Tech, and BBA. An investigation is currently underway and efforts are being made to arrest Prevendra and Dalal, said police.