Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to set up special camps this month to help homebuyers register flats
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST

GREATER NOIDA:

The Greater Noida authority has decided to set up special camps this month to help homebuyers register flats.

Chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, Narendra Bhooshan, has directed the Group Housing Department (GHD) to be present at the sub-registrar office in Dadri for registering flats during the special drive on March 9, 12, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30.

This move comes following the instructions of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who said “issues of the homebuyers be addressed on a priority basis”. UP chief secretary RK Tiwari reviewed the matter on March 3 via a video call. Residents have been facing issues in registering around 20,000 such units.

CS RK Tiwari met Noida authority officials on Saturday (March 6), and directed them to make sure that the homebuyers do not face any issue.

“Buyers, builders and the GHD will be present during the special drive,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

There are around 30,000 flats that are yet to be transferred via execution of registration. The homebuyers have been living in their flats for four to five years, without an execution of registry, said officials.

According to the rules, the authority clerk, the buyer and the builder’s representative need to be present at the office to carry out the registration. After this, the flat will be transferred in the name of the buyer. The buyer has to approach both the builder and the authority for the registry, and the “process is troublesome”.

“We are happy that the authority has planned the special drive. It will become easier to get the registration done,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

Realtors are also planning to take part in the drive. “We welcome the Greater Noida authority’s move. The buyers would not have to go places to get the registration done,” said RK Arora, president, UP National Real Estate Development Council (NREDC). 

Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats

