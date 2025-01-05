Greater Noida: GNIDA clears encroached land in Bisrakh village

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has cleared approximately 50,000 square meters of encroached land in Bisrakh’s submerged zone, officials, aware of the matter, said on Saturday. Illegal settlers had been attempting to develop plots in the notified area, which included land acquired and occupied by the authority. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts by the authority to curb illegal developments and protect public land from encroachments. The operation, which went on for three hours on Saturday, was carried out under the supervision of senior officials of GNIDA, supported by security personnel, using three JCB machines and two dump-trucks. (HT PHOTO)

The operation, which went on for three hours on Saturday, was carried out under the supervision of senior officials of GNIDA, supported by security personnel, using three JCB machines and two dump-trucks. The enforcement team demolished illegal constructions and freed the land, officials said.

AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, said that the encroached land was located in Bisrakh village’s submerged zone under plot numbers 322, 323, 324, 325, 331, 332, and 333. Unauthorised plotting in this area violates the authority’s regulations, and such activities will not be tolerated, he said.

“Strict directives have been issued to curb encroachments in notified and submerged zones and the authority has been taking regular action to maintain the integrity of its lands,” said GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar.

“No individual is allowed to undertake illegal construction in Greater Noida’s notified areas and we urge people to consult the authority before purchasing land to ensure its legality. Do not risk your hard-earned money in unauthorised colonies,” he added.