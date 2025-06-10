Groom found hanging 30 hours after wedding in Budaun; family alleges murder

A newly-married groom was found dead in Budaun just 30 hours after returning home with his bride. The incident has left the community shocked, while the victim’s family suspects foul play and has alleged that the young man was murdered and his body later hanged to stage a suicide. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to officials, the 20-year-old man had tied the knot on June 7. On June 8, he returned home with his bride, and his house was filled with celebration and traditional wedding rituals.

On the evening of June 9, the young man told his family that he was stepping out briefly to relieve himself. When he did not return home till late at night, his family and in-laws became concerned and began searching for him across the village and surrounding areas. Despite hours of effort, there was no sign of him.

On Tuesday morning, villagers who had gone out to work in the fields discovered the young man’s body hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village. The news spread quickly, and a wave of shock and grief engulfed the community. His family members rushed to the spot, and his newlywed wife reportedly fainted upon hearing the news.

Local police were informed immediately. SHO Udayveer Singh arrived at the scene along with a forensic team. The body was taken down and sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The young man’s family has firmly rejected the possibility of suicide and claimed that he was murdered. They pointed out that the position of the body appeared suspicious — particularly that his knees were touching the ground, which they say is not consistent with a typical hanging death. They believe that the body was hanged after death to make it look like suicide.

“The entire village is in shock. He had just gotten married, and within hours, this tragedy occurred. There was no reason for him to take such a step,” a family member said.

Police are yet to register an FIR however they are investigating into the circumstances surrounding the death. “We are awaiting the postmortem report, which will provide more clarity,” SHO said

“We are probing all possible angles, including murder. The forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and we are speaking to the family and neighbours,” said SHO.