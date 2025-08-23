GRP constable suspended for molesting girl on Prayagraj Exp

PRAYAGRAJ For representation only (HT File Photo)

A GRP constable has been suspended after he allegedly molested a girl on the Prayagraj Express on August 14. The victim sleeping on her berth suddenly woke up to the constable’s actions. Shocked, the girl scolded the constable and pushed him away and complained on the railway helpline number.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the SP, GRP, Prashant Verma, suspended constable Ashish Gupta. The video came out in public on Friday.

In the 51-second video, the constable can be seen pleading forgiveness with folded hands. He started crying while apologising to the girl. The girl made a video of the incident and handed it over to the police. On the basis of the video, action was initiated against the constable.

The girl is said to be preparing for a competitive examination while staying in Prayagraj. She had gone to her relative’s house in Delhi, who is a government official. On the night of August 14, she was travelling in the S-9 sleeper coach of Prayagraj Express. After she fell asleep, constable Ashish Gupta who was on duty came between Etawah and Kanpur at around 1.45 am.

Seeing the girl sleeping, he went to her and started touching her indecently. When the girl realised someone was touching her, she awoke. Other passengers present in the train compartment also protested against the actions of the constable.

The victim called the helpline number 139 and complained about the constable. As soon as the complaint was made, the accused got nervous and began apologising.

GRP inspector Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay said that after the train reached Prayagraj Junction, the girl was questioned by female constables but after narrating the incident she refused to give a written complaint and left. On the basis of the video and complaint made on helpline number 139, the accused constable has been suspended.