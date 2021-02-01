Guard kills colleague with hammer in Mumbai to avoid transfer

A 35-year-old security guard working at a construction site in Worli allegedly killed his colleague with a hammer on Saturday night. The police said the accused, Brijesh Kumar Singh, committed the crime because he wanted to keep his job at the site secured. Singh has been arrested for murder and the police were recording the statements of the accused and two other security guards at the time of going to press.

According to Worli police, Singh and the victim, 50-year-old Dayashankar Jaiswar, were hired as security guards for Rs25,000 per month each at the construction site in AK Ahire Marg. The officers said that when the duo were at the site for the night shift on Saturday, Singh confronted Jaiswar and accused him of conspiring with two other guards to get him transferred to a site with a lower salary. Jaiswar denied the allegations but an argument ensued between the two men which turned violent in no time. Singh then picked up a hammer and clobbered Jaiswar on his head with it to secure his job, said the police.

Two other security guards who were asleep in the nearby cabin woke up after hearing Jaiswar’s screams. When they reached the spot, Singh told them that when he went to the washroom, three men entered the site after jumping the boundary wall and killed Jaiswar when he tried to prevent them from coming to the site.

Singh and the other two security guards called their supervisor, who informed the police about the incident.

“We reached the construction site and rushed Jaiswar to KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The police then registered a case against three unidentified accused. However, during investigation they discovered that there was so sign of any intruder at the site during the murder.

“We then detained Singh and questioned him, following which he confessed to murdering Jaiswar with a hammer to secure his well-paid job,” added the officer.