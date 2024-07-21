Guj guv warns against overuse of chemical fertilisers

Gujarat governor Acharya Devrat has exhorted farmers to stop using chemical fertilisers and adopt the path of natural and organic farming. Gujarat governor Acharya Devrat (HT FIle Photo)

According to him, “Europe and America are purchasing paddy from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and our samples are failing in European countries.”

The governor was speaking at the natural farming consultancy seminar held at Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology in Ayodhya on Saturday.

If a 10 year old child is getting cancer then the main reason is diet and our agriculture system of using heavy chemicals is responsible for it , said Devvrat

“Forty years ago there were no diseases like cancer, diabetes and blood pressure, but today every person is struggling with these types of diseases. Today’s agricultural system has become violent which is slowly swallowing the lives of humans,” he said.

He said that we need to be alert. According to a UN report, in 40 to 50 years the world’s land will become barren and no food grain will be produced. The governor said that earthworms work to make the earth fertile, but in order to produce more crops, farmers are killing them by using chemical fertilisers.

Urea contains 46% salt and earth’s organic carbon has become 0.6% , the lands have become barren , we are responsible for making food, water and air impure. “If the situation continues like this in the future, humans will not be able to even give birth to children.”

