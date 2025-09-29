Gujarat: 1 dead, 3 injured after crane collapses at Hazira steel plant

Ahmedabad: A contractual worker died and three others sustained injuries when a tower crane collapsed at a coke oven project site under construction at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India’s Hazira facility. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Vinod Paswan, an employee of ITD Cementation India Limited, the contractor managing the project site. (Representational image)

The three injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are reported to be stable, the officer added.

“We are deeply grieved and saddened to report a tragic loss of life at our coke oven project site being operated by our contractor ITD Cementation India Limited. A tower crane being operated by the contractor collapsed leading to an employee of ITD Cementation losing his life and three others getting injured,” said a spokesperson for AM/NS India.

“All injured are recovering in the hospital and are stable. Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with the family during this devastating time. We are monitoring the health of the injured and extending all support. We are fully cooperating with the authorities to comply with all procedural requirements,” the official added in a statement.

Local authorities said investigations into the cause of the collapse are underway.

The Hazira steel plant in Gujarat, presently operated by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), began integrated steelmaking operations in 1996. The facility produces flat carbon steel and has an installed crude steel capacity of about 9 million tonnes per annum. Expansion plans are underway to raise capacity to 15 million tonnes by 2026, 18 million tonnes by 2028, and 24 million tonnes by around 2030 through upstream and downstream projects. Prior incidents at the facility include a fire in the Corex-2 unit on December 31, 2024, that killed four contractual workers and injured one.