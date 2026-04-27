Bharuch, A MLA Chaitar Vasava and a relative of a worker, who died after a fire in a factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat, on Monday, slapped each other amid tension over the compensation for the kin, with the video of the incident going viral. Gujarat: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and relative of factory worker killed in fire slap each other

A blaze at a chemical factory in Jhagadia GIDC on April 23 left 16 workers injured. Later, two of them succumbed during treatment, including Rakesh Vasava.

A day after Rakesh's death, his cousin Roshan Vasava reached the factory premises to discuss the compensation for the family of the deceased worker.

Meanwhile, A leader and Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava also reached the factory premises with his supporters and the kin of the injured workers, demanding higher compensation for all the victims.

A viral video shows the MLA arguing with Roshan over an issue near the factory gate, and suddenly slapping him in the presence of a police officer.

Roshan also retaliated and slapped the MLA before others separated them.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Roshan Vasava levelled serious allegations against the MLA.

"Chaitar Vasava came here and started inciting people. I know that he came here to extract money , not to support our community. I am not associated with any political party. I came here for the sake of my family," he said.

Roshan said he was neither harassed by any policeman nor was he tutored to react in a particular manner.

"Chaitar Vasava will be solely responsible if the law and order situation worsens here," he added.

Responding to the allegations, the A MLA claimed that he had visited the factory after being approached by the victims' families seeking justice.

"The blaze occurred due to negligence by the company. Of the 16 injured workers, two have died. Several others have suffered severe burns, with some having up to 80 per cent injuries," he said.

The A leader alleged that the company management failed to engage with the victims' families or discuss compensation and medical expenses, prompting him to intervene.

"The families informed me that their young sons had died in the incident. We went to the company gate and asked the police officials present to arrange talks with the management to ensure justice," he said.

The MLA also accused the police of allowing "outsiders" to be present at the site, which, he claimed, led to arguments.

"Some people who had no connection to the victim's families were brought there. They started arguing with us. Later, a person picked up a fight with me in the presence of police officials," he claimed.

According to the MLA, the company had offered ₹15 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased workers but refused to provide any financial assistance to the injured.

"The families of the deceased told me that they are not satisfied with the compensation offer. Initially, the company didn't even open the gate for us when we reached here. When we went inside to discuss, a person got into a fight with me," he added.

Police officials have not yet issued a statement. No FIR has been registered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.