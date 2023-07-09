Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat man held for sharing classified information with Pak agent

Gujarat man held for sharing classified information with Pak agent

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2023 12:29 PM IST

BSF in its media release has said that Balia, a resident of Bhuj, is employed as a peon on a contractual basis in the CPWD located at the BSF campus in Bhuj

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday apprehended an individual from Kutch on suspicion of divulging classified and sensitive information to a woman operative affiliated with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, officials familiar with the matter said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Officials have identified the accused as Nilesh Balia, an employee working in the electrical department of the Central Public Works Department at the Border Security Force headquarters in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Sunil Joshi, Gujarat ATS superintendent of police said Balia came in touch with the Pakistani agent in January 2023.

Also Read: Honey-trapped DRDO scientist shared details of India’s missile, drone programmes

“The accused was lured into a honey trap by the woman who was working as Balia’s handler in Pakistan. She successfully convinced him to disclose confidential information in exchange for monetary compensation,” Joshi said.

Officials said that Balia received a total of Rs.28,800 via multiple UPI transactions as payment for the information he shared with the alleged Pakistani agent.

BSF in its media release has said that Balia, a resident of Bhuj, is employed as a peon on a contractual basis in the CPWD located at the BSF campus in Bhuj. “He is not a BSF employee nor has any connections with BSF,” as per the release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out