Gujarat HC lawyers on indefinite strike to protest transfer of Justice Kariel

The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) on Thursday decided to abstain from work indefinitely to show displeasure against the Supreme Court Collegium’ recommendation to transfer high court judge Justice Nikhil S Kariel to Patna high court.

The decision was taken by the association in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) convened on Thursday afternoon hours after the members of the bar gathered in the court of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar’s and opposed the move, termed it “a death knell”.

“To show solidarity today at 12 o’clock all members of the Bar in unprecedented numbers gathered in the court of Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court to mourn the death of independence of judiciary and to observe two minutes silence. It was conveyed to Chief Justice in open court that entire bar has unanimously expressed anguish on the reports of transfer of Justice Kariel. The Senior members of bar also requested that the feeling of the Bar be conveyed to the Chief Justice of India and other Judges of the Collegium,” according to the resolution passed by GHCAA at the EGM.

When CJ Kumar asked the lawyers about the purpose of their presence in large numbers before the Court, senior advocate Mihir Thakore said they were against the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel to Patna high court and they wished to observe two minutes of silence.

“We are here to mourn the death of independent judiciary,” said Thakore in the court.

“Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased judge whose integrity and honesty is being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice,” as per the EGM resolution.

The GHCAA said they will abstain from court proceedings instantaneously and to further have a representation sent to Chief Justice of India and other judges of the collegium and other judges of this court who are now presiding as Judges of Supreme Court of India to reconsider the recommendation of transfer of Justice Kariel. The GHCAA will review their decision on Monday morning.

At the EGM, it was also resolved to send a delegation of 5 members of Bar with In-charge president and secretary of association to meet the Chief Justice of India and to request him to reconsider the transfer.