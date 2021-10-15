Gujarat logged record boost in Khadi sales on Gandhi Jayanti

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in a statement on Thursday said that the overall sale of Khadi products stood at ₹3.25 crore across all outlets in Gujarat on 2nd October this year. The ministry said, “pursuant to the appeal of the Prime Minister, this Gandhi Jayanti saw a massive sale of Khadi products in Gujarat, the land of the Mahatma.”

This year, the sale of Khadi in Gujarat has increased by ₹33.12 lakh, which is 11.32% as compared to the year 2020, when the gross sale of Khadi in the state on 2nd October stood at ₹2.92 crore. “The sales figure this year is significantly high given the pandemic situation after the second wave of Covid-19 which severely affected Gujarat just a few months ago,” the ministry noted.

In order to increase Khadi sales, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) set up “exhibition cum sales outlets” at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot railway stations as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. In these exhibitions, Khadi sales worth ₹5.14 lakh were recorded. “In addition to this, the KVIC also organized special Khadi exhibitions at Sabarmati Riverfront, Space Application Centre, ISRO and GST headquarters in Ahmedabad where Khadi products worth ₹3.94 lakh, ₹6.42 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh respectively were sold,” the ministry said.

KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the surge in sales to the frequent appeals of the PM to promote Khadi along with the acceptance of Khadi among the masses in Gujarat. He mentioned that the KVIC is constantly adding new products to cater to the larger consumer base, while “maintaining the highest quality standards despite challenges.”