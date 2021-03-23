Gunman of Punjab BJP spokesperson dies as AK-47 goes off accidentally

A head constable, who was a part of security detail of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Punjab unit spokesperson Anil Sareen, died when his service rifle went off at the leader’s house on Monday morning.

The bullet hit his chin and pierced through his head.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, 50, of Raikot. He was deputed in the security of Sareen three months ago.

Naresh Kumar, driver of the BJP leader, in his statement to police said he and head constable Joginder used to live in one room of the house.

On Sunday night, Joginder had told him that he will clean his rifle in the morning. On Monday morning, Joginder woke up early and went to another room to clean his AK-47 rifle which accidentally went off.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh from Division Number 8 police station said that on hearing the gunshot, Naresh rushed to the room where he found Joginder Singh dead. He raised alarm and informed the police.

The SI added that the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Joginder Singh is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Previous incidents

March 20, 2020: A security man deputed with former deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sukhpal Singh Brar suffered a bullet injury on his left shoulder when his service rifle AK-47 accidentally went off

September 3, 2018: Facing departmental inquiry for being absent from the duty, a head constable “committed suicide” by shooting self in his head with a self-loading rifle in Division Number 2 police station. He was filling in for a munshi. However, police officials had claimed that the head constable died in accidental fire

April 16: A constable deputed as gunman with PPS officer Paramjit Singh Pannu had ended his life by shooting himself with his duty rifle at his quarter. His neighbours came to know about the incident when they witnessed foul smell emitting from his residence. The police had suspected that he died in an accidental fire

March 24: A head constable deputed at Police Lines station was injured when his service rifle accidentally went off. The cop, Balwinder Singh, 45, resided in the employees’ quarters

January 26: Manjit Ram, 44, the driver-cum-gunman of Jagraon City SHO, Inderjit Singh, was killed when the AK-47 he (Ram) was carrying fired accidentally