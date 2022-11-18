Guru Nanak stadium in Ludhiana: MP Bittu takes a dig at CM over shabby state of athletic track

A day after the concluding ceremony of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan 2022 was organised in the presence of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann at Guru Nanak stadium here, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu took a dig at the state government and the CM over the dilapidated condition of the athletic track of the stadium.

During his visit to the stadium on Friday, Bittu criticised the CM and ministers for not paying heed to the deteriorating condition of the track even when the matter had been highlighted by players and coaches in the past.

Countering the allegations being levelled by AAP leaders that Congress has done nothing in the state when they were in power, Bittu said the MC has allocated ₹7.75-crore out of the Smart City Mission funds for replacing the track on his recommendations.

“ The stadium is one of the biggest in the state, but the track is in pathetic condition and players can even get injured while running. CM visited the stadium on Thursday and he has been visiting the stadium in the past too. But it is shocking that no one, including the CM and the group of cabinet ministers, took up the matter to replace the track. AAP is making tall claims to produce quality players, but ground reality is completely different. Our players will not be able to compete at national level under these circumstances,” said Bittu.