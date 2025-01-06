Gurugram: 3 arrested with firearms, ammunition in Sector 50

Gurugram: Three suspects were arrested while planning to rob commuters of their valuables and vehicles near Tigra in Sector 50, Gurugram, police said on Monday, adding arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. It was during the suspects’ quizzing that it surfaced that there were five criminal cases of vehicle lifting were registered against them in Gurugram and three more in Palwal. (Representational image)

Police identified the arrested suspects as Mohammad Ishtiyak, and Mohammad Shakeel of Nuh and Momin Khan of Palwal respectively, all in their mid-20s. The arrest took place late Saturday night, officers said.

A pistol, two live cartridges, a torch were confiscated from their possession during arrest. Later, following the inputs shared by the trio, police also recovered seven motorcycles which they had either looted from commuters or stolen from different parts of Haryana including Gurugram in the last two months, officers said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said that the Sector 39 crime branch unit had received the input about the movement of suspects following which raid was carried out and they were arrested.

“It was during their quizzing that it surfaced that there were five criminal cases of vehicle lifting were registered against them in Gurugram and three more in Palwal. Raids were carried out at various locations and the vehicles were recovered. Further investigation was going on to ascertain the identity of their associates in other states and arrest them,” the PRO said.

Investigators said that the suspects were produced before a city court on Sunday and were taken on police-remand for further thorough interrogation and to recover more valuables and looted or stolen vehicles.

On complaint of a crime branch official, a first information report was registered at Sector 50 police station on Sunday against the trio under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, said police.