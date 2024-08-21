Gurugram admin forms 24 teams to address complaints on C-Vigil app

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav has announced the formation of 24 Flying Squad Teams (FST) across Gurugram, Pataudi, Sohna, and Badshahpur assembly constituencies to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the approaching assembly elections. These teams will be responsible for resolving complaints received on the C-Vigil app within 100 minutes, officials said. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that during the previous Lok Sabha elections, nearly 7,000 complaints were received through the C-Vigil app, all of which were addressed (HT Archive)

During a meeting with FST team in-charges at the Mini Secretariat auditorium on Wednesday, the DC stressed the importance of impartial and transparent operations by poll officials during the assembly elections. He indicated that Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav will serve as the nodal officer for the FST and SST teams, while District Development and Panchayat Officer Navneet Kaur will oversee the processing and resolution of complaints received on the C-Vigil app.

“The C-Vigil app allows any citizen to report violations by downloading the app on their mobile phones. FST teams must ensure they are logged into the app starting Wednesday. If a complaint is received regarding posters, banners, or hoardings on private or government property, the relevant FST must act within 100 minutes to remove them. The process includes immediate forwarding of the complaint to the concerned FST within five minutes, team arrival at the site within 15 minutes, action within 30 minutes, and updating the status by the Returning Officer within 50 minutes,” said Yadav.

The DC said that during the previous Lok Sabha elections, nearly 7,000 complaints were received through the C-Vigil app, all of which were addressed. He urged FST in-charges to be vigilant and active on the field. If any difficulties arise in removing banners or other materials, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) employees will provide assistance.

The meeting also included a detailed presentation on the C-Vigil app by National Master Trainer and Gurugram SDM Ravindra Kumar.

The DC on Wednesday also said that people who turned 18 years old on or before July 1, 2024, can apply to register as voters until September 2. The final voter list for the Haryana assembly elections will be published on August 27, 2024, officials said.

If a person who became eligible on July 1, 2024, is not included in the voter list, they can contact their area’s Booth Level Officer (BLO) and complete Form 6 to register.

Officials said the eligibility dates for voter registration have been updated to four times a year, January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1. If any eligible person’s name is missing from the voter’s list published on August 27 for the four assembly constituencies in the district, they can still apply for voter registration through their BLO using Form 6. The nomination process for candidates will begin on September 5, with the last date for submission on September 12. Young people can also register online through the NVSP portal until September 2.