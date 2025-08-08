Gurugram civic body to set up central store to stock essentials for quick civic fixes

Gurugram A dedicated response protocol will also be developed to prioritise complaints based on severity and urgency. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is establishing a dedicated central store to stock essential materials and equipment to minimise delays in addressing urban infrastructure issues, according to a decision taken in a Sewerage Monitoring Cell meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Thursday.

Officials said equipment, such as such as motors, pumps, pipes, cables, bulbs and streetlight fixtures, will be housed, besides provisions for rapid in-house repair of malfunctioning equipment, for quicker turnaround time. This will be a centralised system to deploy equipment and other components to all areas of the city, they said.

In the meeting, officials took note of delays in service delivery, and said the facility will bridge the gap. MCG’s engineering departments were directed to compile lists, of frequently used essential items, to stock the store.

Dahiya called for a digital inventory tracking system to ensure transparency, and also allow real-time monitoring of stock levels, usage trends, and future demand.

Officials said that trained personnel will be appointed to manage the store, oversee dispatches and coordinate with engineering wings for swift response. A dedicated response protocol will also be developed to prioritise complaints based on severity and urgency.

Officials said the initiative is part of integrated civic infrastructure management effort and that the store model will be dynamic, evolving with further inputs once it is operationalised.