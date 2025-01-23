Gurugram: DC inspects Harsaru and Kadipur sub-tehsil offices

Gurugram: Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar carried out a detailed inspection of the Harsaru and Kadipur sub-tehsil offices to take stock of the services and facilities being provided to locals there and check for pendency of work and also ensure that complaints were being dealt with, officials said on Thursday. Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar did an inspection of the Harsaru and Kadipur sub-tehsil offices to take stock of the services being provided to locals. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

During his inspection, Kumar gathered information about the maintenance of important documents in the record room, RC room and the services being provided to the people at various counters.

A total revenue of ₹1,130 crore has been generated from transaction deeds, and more than ₹63 crore has been collected as registration fee in both the sub-tehsil offices in this financial year till now, officials said.

Kumar also examined the documents related to court as well as office work including registries, wills and deeds, AG reports, mutations, jamabandi. Gurugram and Manesar SDMs Ravindra Kumar and Darshan Yadav also accompanied Kumar during the inspections.

“The employees at all the counters that have been set up for government schemes should sit within the stipulated time period and try to complete the work of the people. The offices should be more convenient for common people with all the facilities available to them,” he said.

While giving instructions regarding the adherence to the time limit and quality parameters of the services related to the office, he said that there should be no negligence at any level and citizens should be allowed to face problems.

“If there’s any complaint against an officer or employee, stern action will be taken immediately and as per the rules,” he said expressing his satisfaction over no pendency regarding the CM window at both the places.

Kumar said that officials and employees should ensure that benefits of government schemes should reach the needy as soon as possible.

At least 16,088 transactions of all types have taken place in Harsaru sub-tehsil from April 1 to December 31 last year generating revenue of ₹491 crore in the form of stamp duty and ₹27.26 crore from registration fee.

At the Kadipur sub-tehsil office, 16,714 transactions of all types took place during the same tenure and a revenue of ₹639.16 crore was generated in the form of stamp duty and ₹36.35 crore has been charged as registration fee.